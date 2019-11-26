Man Hailed Hero After Saving Beached Great White Shark By Dragging It Back To Water

Josh Grimshaw/Instagram

A conservationist in New Zealand has been hailed a hero after saving a great white shark stranded on the beach.

Josh Grimshaw shared footage of his rescue mission on Instagram earlier today, November 26, where he explained he came across the ‘small’ shark on Muriwai Beach.

The shark had become trapped in boating rope that had dragged it to shore and Josh found it stranded on its side in the middle of the sand, where it would have died without water.

Josh grabbed the shark by its tail and turned it on to its front before he started making his way backwards to the ocean, gently pulling it along with him.

The rescuer continued walking until the predator was back underwater, though he held on to its tail long enough to ensure the shark was pointing back out to sea and away from the shallows.

It’s unclear how long the shark had been beached for, but thankfully Josh’s rescue came at the right time because he explained it ‘managed to swim off no worries at all’.

The Instagram user, who describes himself as conservationist who enjoys hunting and spearfishing, regularly shares images of the marine life he’s caught, so his shark-saving video came as a contrast to his usual content.

The video has been met with a lot of praise from social media users, many of who have thanked Josh for his heroic actions.

One person commented:

You’re a legend mate. Well done.

Another wrote:

well done we need more people like you.

Greg Skomal, a shark scientist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, spoke about the best way to rescue beached sharks following another heroic save in 2015.

He pointed out the first step is always to call local professionals but an important part in saving the creatures is to toss water on their body, which helps keep tissues alive and their gills pumping. Skomal pointed out if a shark’s gills are dry it won’t be able to breathe, the National Geographic reports.

While Josh’s shark wound up on the beach because of a boat, marine life can also become beached after getting caught in the ebb and flow of the tide while seeking food.

The conservationist certainly did a great job of helping the shark!

