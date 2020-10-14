Man Horrified To Find Huge Huntsman Spider Hiding In His Headphones

@olsta05/Instagram

Finding spiders in obvious places in never an enjoyable experience, never mind finding them inside your headphones.

This horrific situation happened to Australian resident Olly Hurst when he put his noise-cancelling headphones on for work only to feel a ‘tickle’ in his ear.

Olly removed his headphones to discover not any spider, but a large Huntsman spider hiding in the headphones and it really is the stuff of nightmares.

@olsta05/Instagram

Recording the ordeal, Olly attempts to remove the spider but it seems quite comfortable in its new home.

In the clip he says, ‘I absolutely knew I could feel something tickling my ear.’ He then focuses the camera on his new eight-legged friend saying, ‘Hmm. Nasty!’

Olly shared the video on his Instagram last week captioning it, ‘Spider time’.

See it here:

People commented on the video expressing their surprise at Olly’s recent discovery.

One person wrote, ‘Christ your worst nightmrae!’, as another said, ‘Omg lucky you noticed that’.

Someone else said, ‘nope, nope nope……I would be doing a dance and firing those ear muffs as far away from me as I could throw them!’

Sharing the video with ABC Darwin on Facebook, one commenter empathised having seen one recently herself. She explained, ‘I did a little girly squeal when I picked up my watering can yesterday and a huntsman ran across the front of the handle.’ She added that don’t usually scare her, but that she’d be horrified to find one in a pair of headphones.

Huntsman spider Wikimedia

Another person dubbed it ‘not so bad’ because the spiders are apparently quite ‘docile’. They wrote, ‘Thats not so bad they are fairly docile. I picked up a stack of pots one day and felt something run up my leg but couldn’t see it. When I put the stack of pots down it ran down my leg out of my shorts and back to its relocated home.’

The guy isn’t actually wrong. Despite their appearance and name, Huntsman spiders aren’t actually harmful.

The Australian Museum explained:

Despite their often large and hairy appearance, huntsman spiders are not considered to be dangerous spiders. As with most spiders, they do possess venom, and a bite may cause some ill effects. However, they are quite reluctant to bite, and will usually try to run away rather than be aggressive.

Dangerous or not, it’s still a no from me.