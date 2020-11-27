Man Lets Giant Huntsman Spider Live In His Home For A Year

Bryce McQuillan/Jake Gray

An Australian man allowed a Huntsman spider to live with him for the past year, and it has grown to a terrifying size.

Sharing a picture of the now-huge spider on Facebook, Jake Gray said he had been watching ‘the might huntsman’ grow.

Advert 10

‘Check out this big girl’, he said. The photo of the spider, which takes up a good chunk of the wall, is enough to make anyone’s skin crawl.

He initially saw the spider inside his Cairns home in Far North Queensland in 2019. Around 12 months later, the spider is easily the size of a dinner plate.

Jake Gray

While Gray seemed somewhat unphased by his housemate, other Facebook users did not share his sentiment.

Advert 10

‘That’s the spider’s house now,’ one user wrote.

Another said: ‘Make sure she chucks in half on the rent she owns a room now’.

Hunstman are large, long-legged spiders that are mostly grey and brown in colour.

Despite their large size and hairy appearance, the spiders are not considered to be dangerous. As with most arachnids, they do possess venom, and a bite may cause illness, but they are generally reluctant to bite and are more likely to runaway than to be aggressive.

Advert 10

Huntsman spider Wikimedia

Another user wrote on Facebook:’ Huntsmans are friendly little homies but I don’t think I could sleep in the same house as that guy’

There are more than 155 different species of huntsman in Australia. They are large, long-legged spiders and are mostly coloured grey and brown with banded legs.

According to Australia museum, they are commonly found living under loose bark on trees and crevices in rocks, but sometimes make their way into cars.

Advert 10

In a more horrifying situation last month, Australian resident Olly Hurst put his noise-cancelling headphones on for work only to feel a ‘tickle’ in his ear.

olsta05/Instagram

Olly removed his headphones to discover not any spider, but a large Huntsman spider hiding in the headphones.

In a video clip of the spider he says, ‘I absolutely knew I could feel something tickling my ear.’ He then focuses the camera on his new eight-legged friend saying, ‘Hmm. Nasty!’

Advert 10

Olly shared the video on his Instagram last week captioning it, ‘Spider time’.

People commented on the video expressing their surprise at Olly’s recent discovery.

One person said, ‘nope, nope nope……I would be doing a dance and firing those ear muffs as far away from me as I could throw them!’