Man Lines Up His 17 Sausage Dogs Wearing Festive Jumpers For The Perfect Christmas Photo

Family photos are obligatory at Christmastime, and this year’s cutest snap has to go to a man who managed to line up his 17 sausage dogs for the perfect portrait.

Getting one dog to pose for a photo can often be a tricky task, let alone 17 of the wriggly little creatures, so owner Liam Beech, from Rhondda, Wales, deserves a lot of praise for successfully getting his pets into formation.

Liam has managed to organise his sausage dogs for adorable photos in the past, but he wanted to make this snap special and so dressed up the dogs in incredible little Christmas-themed costumes.

There was sausage dog santa, sausage dog elves and even a sausage dog reindeer and, once the pups were dressed to impress, Liam just had to get them to line up on the stairs so he could capture the moment forever.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t quite as simple as it sounds.

Speaking of the task, the owner said:

I have done pictures of the dogs previously, dressed up for Christmas on the sofa and thought, ‘I need to top them.’ So I thought I’d do it on the stairs this year. I thought it would be funny to see them all dressed up in their little outfits.

Things got trickier for Liam when he realised the dogs thought they’d been dressed up to go for a walk, and it took almost an hour, plus an entire bag of dog treats, to calm them down.

But the owner reached another hurdle when he realised he’d calmed them down a little too much.

Liam continued:

After a while on the stairs with their jumpers on they began to fall asleep so I had to work hard at keeping them awake and looking at the camera.

Thankfully his commitment paid off and Liam managed to successfully get the perfect picture of Buster, Daisy, Ziggy, Wallie, Zac, Bonnie, Saffie, Duke, Diamond, Ruby, Kizzy, Sammy, Kansy, Kiki, Lottie, Benji and Dudley.

Forget Santa’s reindeers; this is the Christmas lineup we never knew we needed.

Check out the photo below:

Speaking of the reactions he’s had to the image, Liam said:

People are absolutely loving the picture and commenting how amazing it is and how they are envious of me and that I am lucky having so many.

The owner’s little family first started to grow when his sister, Laura, saw a local ad for dachshund puppies. They first welcomed Sammy into their lives, followed by Kizzy, so Sammy had a friend.

Liam then added Bonnie and Ziggy to the collection but things really escalated when the family started breeding their pedigree pups.

Let’s hope there’s lots more of the adorable family photos to come!

