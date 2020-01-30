unilad
Man Rents Billboard So Everyone Will Know It’s His Dog’s Birthday

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Jan 2020 15:52
People do some pretty extra sh*t to celebrate their dog’s birthdays, but this guy really takes the crown for the most extra dog owner of all time.

Maxx Chewning wanted to celebrate his dog Dood’s first birthday in style – as well as wanting everyone to know about it – so he rented a massive billboard with a happy birthday message for his four-legged friend.

Unsurprisingly, it was a first for the digital billboard company who said it had never had a request like that before.

You can check out an adorable video documenting Dood’s first birthday below:

Maxx explains how he doesn’t have a girlfriend so decided to spent all his money on his best friend Dood instead, which he finds ‘the better option’.

The video shows Maxx taking Dood for a morning walk before driving him to see his very own billboard – after stopping for a birthday puppuccino, of course.

While Maxx seems slightly more excited to see the billboard than Dood, the adorable pup still seems to have a great day.

Talking about how Dood has changed his life, Maxx says:

[Dood] was the last one out of six, little male Doods and I couldn’t be happier.

I think getting Dood was one of the best things I’ve done with my life, and he brings a lot of happiness into my day – every single day – that I didn’t know I needed until I had him.

After the clips of the duo’s day out, Maxx plays a super-sweet montage of his furry friend chronicling their times together.

The video, which has been viewed more than 118,000 times on YouTube, went down a storm with viewers.

One person commented: 

maxx I’ve been watching you for a very long time now. im so happy to see how much of a positive impact dood has had on you. got a little choked up watch the montage. feels like I know him just from watching the videos. thanks for everything you do. without your content my days wouldn’t be as cheerful. I can never repay you for that. happy birthday dood!

While another said: 

Someone in my house must have been chopping raw onion during the dood montage

To be fair, the love between Maxx and Dood will hit you in the feels for sure.

Topics: Animals, Billboard, cute, Dog, Dog Birthday, Dog owner, Dood, Maxx Chewning, YouTube

