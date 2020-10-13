Man Stalked By Cougar For Six Whole Minutes On Daily Run Kyle Burgess/Instagram

A man from Utah spent six terrifying minutes being stalked by a cougar, after he accidentally got too close to her cubs while out on a run.

Kyle Burgess was on his way home from a run at Slate Canyon near Provo, at around 5pm on Saturday, October 10, when he spotted the cubs.

Seconds later, the mother cougar appeared and began hissing at Kyle and driving him back along the path where he had come from.

Kyle immediately realised what was going on, and began filming the terrifying chase, which went on for a full six minutes.

The 26-year-old slowly backed away, while trying to make himself as big as possible, in a bid to fend off any potential attacks from mt he protective mother.

‘I didn’t really know what kind of cubs they were or what animal they were,’ Kyle told Fox 13. ‘Once I did realise what they were, I was like, that’s mom right there. I’m screwed.’

Things got hairy when the cougar jumped within feet of Kyle, with her claws on full display.

‘No, no, go away,’ Kyle can be heard shouting at the animal in desperation, adding, ‘come on dude, I don’t feel like dying today!’

Although he was scared, Kyle had seen videos in the past about how to react in these kinds of situations, so he knew the best thing to do was to throw something at the cougar.

However, every time he bent down to pick something up, the cougar lunged at him.

Eventually, after what probably felt like the longest six minutes of his life, Kyle was able to get hold of a rock, and threw it at the big cat, which prompted her to run back to her cubs.

Clearly shaken by the events, he said: ‘So, yeah, that just happened. Holy cow, yeah I’m not going back that way.’

Kyle sat down for half an hour to recover and calm down, before eventually making the two-mile trip back down from the canyon.

Once he had recovered from the incident, Kyle reported the incident to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, however state conservation officers were unable to locate the cougar and her cubs when they checked the area.

The division’s manager, Scott Root, said this incident is a ‘great reminder that we’re not alone out there’.