Man Swims Through 6ft-Deep Water To Rescue Dog Trapped In Flooded House Newsflare

A brave man decided to swim through 6ft-deep flood water to save a stranded dog.

The ordeal occurred in Marikina, Philippines, after parts of the country were hit by Typhoon Vamco (also known as Typhoon Ulysses).

The typhoon has reportedly caused floods and widespread damage throughout the main Luzon Island, and is the 21st tropical storm to hit the country this year.

While people were advised to make their way to higher ground, this unnamed man decided to take the risk and jump back into the muddy, debris-filled waters in a bid to save a dog that was trapped in a nearby flooded house.

Check it out here:

To say this wasn’t even his own dog, this was an extremely brave – and dangerous – thing to do.

Onlooker Sheryl said, ‘I really admire the man because of how bravely he rescued the trapped dog from the flooded house.’

The extreme flooding was the result of blustering 80mph winds hitting the area yesterday, November 11, before heading over to the country’s capital Manila, which is home to two million residents.

The typhoon hit other parts of the Philippines on Tuesday, November 10, which caused landslides to occur.

Newsflare

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reportedly placed Typhoon Vamco in category 2 and issued a signal 3 warning (signal 5 being the very highest).

PAGASA warned of ‘heavy damage to high-risk structures’ and ‘increasing damage to old, dilapidated residential structures, and houses of light materials’ – something which can be seen in the video above.

It also warned of ‘widespread disruption of electrical power and communication services’.

PA

Sadly, this isn’t the first typhoon to hit the country recently. Just last week the Philippines were subject to Typhoon Goni (also known as Typhoon Rolly) which tragically killed 74.

As it stands, according to The New Daily, seven people have died following Typhoon Vamco.