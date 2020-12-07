Man Tackles And Punches 350lb Bear To Save His Dog's Life CBS Sacramento

Dogs will often go out of their way to protect their humans, so it’s only fair we do the same for them. Kaleb Bentham, from Nevada, demonstrated this when he tackled a 350-pound bear to save his beloved pup’s life.

The incident took place the day before Thanksgiving, November 25, when Bentham was at his home in Nevada looking forward to the holiday.

His 90-pound pit bull, Buddy, was playing outside the home when Bentham heard a growl and went to investigate. He looked around and saw his dog about 75 feet away, being dragged along the ground by a huge bear.

Recalling the horrific scene to CBS Sacramento, Bentham said:

The bear was dragging him by his head, had his head in his mouth.

In spite of the danger he was putting himself in, Bentham didn’t hesitate to go to Buddy’s rescue and quickly ran towards the two animals. He ‘plowed into the bear, tackled it and grabbed it by the throat’ before hitting it ‘in the face and the eye’ until it finally dropped Buddy.

Rather than taking time to process the fact he’d just beaten up a bear, Bentham rushed Buddy to a vet. He feared he was going to lose his dog because the first place he tried had closed due to a positive coronavirus case, but luckily his second stop, Mother Lode Veterinary Hospital, was ready for surgery as soon as Bentham got there.

Vets worked to treat Buddy with staples, stitches and tubes inserted into his head to drain fluid. The beloved owner refused to leave his dog and stood outside the room, watching through the window, for three-and-a-half hours.

Thankfully, Bentham was eventually reunited with his dog and the pair spent Thanksgiving lying in bed. The pup has to wear a cone to protect his wounds, but he is said to be making a speedy recovery.

Discussing his dedication, Bentham commented:

If it was your kid, what would you do? That’s my kid, I would die for my dog.

Though Bentham did a good job of beating up the bear at the time, it failed to be enough to get the animal to leave them alone.

Bentham said it’s been back to the house several times since the attack, adding:

It made an attack and had its food, and its food got taken from it and it wants it back, I feel like.

Buddy has been keeping Bentham company since the caring man rescued him from an animal shelter a few years ago.