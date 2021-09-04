unilad
Man Takes His Cute But Surprisingly Fast Lizard For A Walk And Nobody Knows What To Think

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 04 Sep 2021 13:33
ViralHog

It’s becoming more and more common to see pets that aren’t dogs out and about on walks with their owners, from cats to rabbits, ferrets to foxes.

However, seeing a scary lizard dart across the pavement, looking like something straight out of Jurassic Park, is not a sight many people will be accustomed to just yet.

Those in Florida might just have to get used to it though, as one retile enthusiast has been spotted taking his weird and wonderful creatures out on leashes, filming them run around and look back at their owner in a cute but slightly unnerving manner.

Check it out:

The lizard king in question, also known as @tommys_reptiles on Instagram and TikTok, filmed himself showing off his ‘small dilophosaurus’ while walking in Florida. Of course, while not quite the size of the dinosaur, Tommy’s frill-necked lizard, also known as a frilled dragon, is still scarily fast and relatively big compared to other lizards people keep as pets.

Named, if you hadn’t guessed, after the large frill around its neck, the lizard is mainly found in northern Australia and southern New Guinea and, thankfully, isn’t as dangerous as its Jurassic Park counterpart.

dilophosaurus in jurassic park (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

Contrary to popular belief, the little frilled lizard doesn’t spit venom, and in fact most of its scary display of aggression is a bluff to deter predators. They are are quick though, and can run at speeds of up to 25km/h.

