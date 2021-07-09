Man Takes His Dying Dog In Wheelbarrow For One Last Walk Together
If you’re a sucker for sad dog stories, then you may want to get the tissues at the ready because one devoted dog owner took his dying dog up a mountain in a wheelbarrow.
Carlos Fresco took his labradoodle, Monty, up South Wales‘ highest peak after he’d tragically been diagnosed with leukaemia 18 months prior.
The pair went up Pen y Fan and, at the time of the pair’s Welsh adventure last month, Carlos knew Monty didn’t have much time left.
With this in mind, Carlos decided to take Monty back to the Welsh beacons where he and Monty had visited before. Knowing the dog wouldn’t have enough energy to get to the top, he brought a wheelbarrow along for Monty to sit back and relax in.
Speaking to The Brecon & Radar Express, Carlos said:
I have visited your beautiful region many times over the years and my labradoodle Monty has always been at my side. We have climbed all over the country and Monty has summited the three peaks and was always up for adventure.
I knew Monty was dying as his cancer had returned. He was diagnosed 18 months ago and responded very well to chemotherapy. But unfortunately his leukaemia returned eight weeks ago and he declined very rapidly.
While making their way up Pen y Fan, Monty made several friends and received lots of fuss from fellow walkers.
Carlos continued, ‘He loved hill walks and we improvised and took him on trips around your wonderful beacons. Although he was weak he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well-wishers. People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition. In fact, total strangers asked if they could share in pushing Monty on his last journey – many total strangers shed a tear as we all love dearly our little four-legged friends.’
He further thanked people for their ‘support, encouragement and genuine concern over Monty’.
Sadly, Monty lost his battle with cancer on June 28.
In the wake of his dog’s death, Carlos said that Monty ‘touched so many lives’.
He added, ‘[Monty] made everyone he came into contact with smile and just take a moment to reflect how sometimes life’s not that bad. Our little companions are never judgemental, are always there waiting for you and offer comfort when things haven’t gone well.’
I’m not crying, you are.
CreditsThe Brecon and Radnor Express
