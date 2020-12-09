Man Uses Drone To Find Dog Lost In Woods For 10 Days

ABC7

Drones have many uses, from deliveries to surveying, but one man used his drone to track down a lost dog that had been away from home for 10 days.

Meadow the white golden retriever hadn’t been seen for more than a week after she went missing in a wooded area in Andes, New York. Videographer and hiking guide Brian James came across a Reddit post that was asking for help finding the pet, and after seeing the post, he began using his drone to survey the area for a 16-month-old dog that was described as having a ‘small stocky’ build and a pink collar.

Initial searches with the drone were unsuccessful, as white bushes and sticks were seemingly a match for the colour of Meadow. There were also concerns about snow impacting the search and Meadow’s chances of survival. Brian was close to stopping his search when he noticed a white blob on his last aerial scan. This last scan appears to have made all the difference as a white animal was seen moving down below.

Brian marked the location and began travelling towards the lost dog. The findings of the drone proved to be correct, but there was still work to do in order to get the dog home safely. Firstly, the dog had never met Brian before and so was reluctant to approach him, and it seems the hiking guide had to spend some time chasing the dog around and giving it treats before it would follow him back to the car.

Brian managed to return Meadow to her owners, Gary and Debbie Morgan, and they were incredibly grateful as well as overwhelmed by the response to their initial $500 reward fliers.

Speaking to WHIO, Gary Morgan detailed how Meadow reacted to returning to her owners:

I was loving all over her but she acted like no big deal, but then when we got ready to leave that spot — usually Meadow doesn’t get in the car and normally you have to pick her up and put her in the car. Not this time. She jumped up in the car [and] laid down. Kind of looked at me like, ‘Let’s go.’

This seems to be an incident where a helpful stranger has leveraged the technology at their disposal to help others, and the Morgan family have stated that they are very grateful.

Moving forward, more people may think to use drones when tracking down lost dogs, although most will just be more careful about keeping the dog on a leash.