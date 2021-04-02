unilad
Man Whipped By ‘Angriest Octopus’ On Beach

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 02 Apr 2021 07:55
Man Whipped By 'Angriest Octopus' On BeachLance Karlson/Storyful

A holidaymaker has revealed how he was attacked by the ‘angriest octopus’ on an Australian beach.

Lance Karlson was holidaying near Ramada resort in Western Australia’s Geographe Bay with his two-year-old daughter when he discovered the eight-legged creature.

The 34-year-old initially believed it was a stingray, when he saw the octopus getting into a fight with a seagull, before it quickly turned on him and his daughter.

Check it out here:

Loading…

The clip shows the octopus quickly make its way over to Lance and his daughter, before it’s arms come lashing out the water towards them.

‘I thought it was a stingray at first. But then I saw the tentacles of an octopus come out of the water and lash out at a seagull,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I walked with my daughter in my arms up to the octopus and took the video and the octopus lashed out at us.’

Lance Karlson/StoryfulLance Karlson/Storyful

Later on in the day, Lance – who used to work as a lifeguard – decided to swim in the water, using his goggles to look for crab shells.

But, as he was minding his own business swimming along, he suddenly felt a massive slap on his arm, followed by painful whipping sensation on his neck and back.

‘As I was looking at the shells underwater I was hit across my arm. I was then hit again over my neck,’ he recalled.

‘My goggles were too fogged to see what had happened and I swam back to shore in pain.’

Lance Karlson/StoryfulLance Karlson/Instagram
When he managed to make his way out of the water, he took a closer inspection at his injuries, and noticed the imprints of the angry octopus’s tentacles, which had formed raised marks across his skin.

Lance took to Instagram to share a clip of the angry creature, but he doesn’t want octopuses to get a bad reputation because of what happened.

‘This was clearly the octopus’s domain. I am worried that people will view octopuses in a different light. They are amazing creatures that clearly have some strong emotions,’ he said.

The clip has since been viewed more than 34,000 times, with hundreds commenting to say how fascinating it is to see such a creature up close.

Lance Karlson/StoryfulLance Karlson/Storyful

‘Dude, this is unbelievable. It really shows the cunning nature of how octopuses are. Predators of the sea, but odd how it thrashed at humans. Great science footage,’ one Instagram user commented.

Another added: ‘This is so cool! I’m curious what it’s thinking. They are so smart, so there must have been a reason it was grumpy.’

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Animals, Australia, beach

