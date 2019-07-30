Man With ‘Long, Long, History’ Of Masturbating In Fields With Horses Jailed Again

Humberside Police/National Park Service

A man who is said to have a ‘long, long history’ of masturbating in fields of horses has been put behind bars for a second time.

Malcolm Downes was jailed in 2016 for his ‘disgusting behaviour’ of pleasuring himself near the animals, Hull Crown Court heard.

Earlier this year, he was spotted not once, but twice, masturbating near horses in the space of 24 hours.

The 62-year-old, from Hull, was originally jailed eight months in April, when he admitted outraging public decency after witnesses caught him masturbating in the Bude Park area of Bransholme, Hull.

Downes was back in court for the very same offence on Monday, where he pleaded guilty and was locked up for a further eight months.

His first arrest came on February 18 this year, when witnesses saw him with his penis out, however police let him go with a warning.

As reported by Metro, prosecutor Neil Coxon told Hull Crown Court in April:

It soon became clear he was in fact masturbating. This activity went on for three or four minutes. His penis was exposed for about ten minutes. The matter was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

However, the day after being bailed, Downes was caught by a police officer with his hands around his penis in the same area.

He had 12 similar offences among the 35 crimes on his record, in addition to nine breaches of an antisocial behaviour order for masturbating in fields, the court heard.

Downes was given an order banning him from ‘entering any field or stable, or any other area that contains equine animals in the Humberside Police area’, however it has since expired.

He appeared in court in 2016 but was managed to avoid jail time after being caught masturbating twice in two weeks in a field in Orchard Park, Hull, in the previous October.

A prosecutor reportedly told the court how horse owners saw him masturbating while standing next to a black stallion and ‘both knew of him and knew he was prohibited from being in a field with horses’.

Later, in June, the 62-year-old was caught doing the same thing in a field with a number of horses in the Evergreen Drive area of Hull. When challenged by a stranger, Downes insisted he was just urinating, however the man had taken pictures which were used to jail him for two years, later reduced to 12 months on appeal.

Downes successfully managed three years without committing any more acts, until February this year.

Defending Downes, Stephen Robinson said it was down to ‘some sort of lapse he can’t explain’, adding he was apologetic for his actions.

Downes was taking part in a programme for sex offenders after admitting he has a sexual interest in horses, the court heard.

Judge David Tremberg said: ‘You know you are doing wrong but you appear either unable or willing to stop yourself.’

