Massive 6ft Wasp Nest Discovered In New Home

A man in China got an unpleasant surprise when he discovered a 6ft wasp nest hanging from a ceiling in his new home.

Zhang Juwei, from Yichuan County in China’s central province of Henan, decided to furnish his home on Tuesday, March 10, a year after its construction.

The homeowner was under the impression his house had been unoccupied for the past 12 months, but he soon learned that wasn’t the case. He discovered the massive wasp nest clinging to the concrete of the ceiling and extending down into the room, taking up much of the space he had plans for.

Zhang called local authorities in the town of Shuizhai for assistance, and a uniformed officer later arrived to help remove the structure.

Speaking of the bizarre discovery, Zhang said:

I built the new home, but no one was occupying it at the time, so no one noticed for a year. I never paid much attention to the property either until I wanted to furnish it recently. It gave everyone a big scare.

Thankfully the nest was not occupied by many of the creatures at the time it was found, as wasp colonies typically die of starvation during the winter months. The nests tend to be left occupied only by fertilised queens, who survive the winter by hibernating.

Footage taken at the house shows the officer sawing down the 6ft nest, which Zhang will be allowed to keep. It’s not clear what the homeowner plans to do with it.

Perhaps he’ll turn it into some sort of natural centrepiece for his new home, though hopefully he’ll make sure it’s completely wasp-free first. I can’t imagine the insects would be the friendliest roommates…