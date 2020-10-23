Massive Elephant Called Jumbo Chases Car After Being Spooked By Speeding Driver Caters News

A photographer has captured dramatic footage of an enraged elephant, after reckless drivers startled the matriarch.

The incident took place when a group of bypassers spooked a large elephant in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park.

Incredible images were taken by Mwangi Kirubi, 43, who was on a camping trip and was carefully making his way down the road that had a 25mph speed limit in place, so as not to disturb or frighten the park’s wildlife.

The two responsible cars slowly making their way along the path, which were Kirubi and the rest of his party, had briefly stopped to take photos. Suddenly, two reckless vehicles decided to race past, breaking the speed limit, startling the giant female into defensive mode, and endangering other road users.

Caters News

As the powerful animal approached the roadside, she appeared to target the nearest vehicle and looked set to defend her territory after her scare, before the car in question accelerated away to safety.

But that didn’t stop the elephant from pursuing the vehicle until it had zoomed off.

The scary scene was snapped by Kirubi, who was further down the road, having parked up to take wildlife photos prior to the incident. The car the elephant took a dislike to was filled with the rest of his friends, as he watched the events unfold.

‘We had split into two groups and were in two cars,’ he recalled. ‘We were sat peacefully enjoying the company of the elephants until two other vehicles came speeding towards us and hooting for us to make way for them.’

Caters News

Playing back the events in his head, he could not rationalise the actions of said honking vehicles:

I have no idea where they were headed, but they were in a hurry and ignoring the 40kph [25mph] speed limit of the park. I did not think that it had agitated the elephants too much, until from my car I saw the herd’s matriarch approach the other car, which contained the other photographers and threatened to attack.

Fortunately, the car was able to flee to safety, which also allowed the female to return to her herd and resume her day.

Yet further proof that humans simply do not mix well with the natural world.

