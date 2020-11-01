Massive Spider Presumed Extinct Spotted In UK For First Time In 25 Years

Massive Spider Assumed Extinct Spotted In UK For First Time In 25 Years Mike Waite/Surrey Wildlife Trust/Twitter

A critically endangered spider has been spotted in the UK for the first time in more than 25 years.

The Great Fox-Spider is one of the biggest and most endangered spiders in the country, and wildlife experts feared they had gone extinct – until the recent sighting.

Following a two-year late-night mission to spot the arachnid, the spider was finally tracked down at a Ministry of Defence training area in Surrey, for the first time since 1993, leaving experts ‘over the moon’.

‘The spider is at the very edge of its range in the UK, which accounts for its super rarity here. This formidable-looking creature is an impressive beast, perfectly camouflaged and also largely nocturnal, and for all its size it has been remarkably elusive,’ Mike Waite from the Surrey Wildlife Trust said in a statement.

‘I am naturally over the moon to have finally proved the continued existence of the Great Fox-Spider in the UK. Although I’ve always held a latent interest in spiders, as a bona-fide arachnologist, I am still a relative newbie, so am doubly pleased to have made this important contribution to our scientific knowledge.’

After two years of spending his nights searching for the spiders, Mike found some unidentified spiderlings, which then led him to several males and one female Great Fox spider, which measured in at just over two inches in diameter.

Great Fox-Spiders are known for having incredible eyesight, camouflage and speed. With this, they are ‘opportunistic predators’, and can successfully chase down and pounce on prey while on the run.