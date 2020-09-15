Massive Tortoise Missing For 74 Days Found Just 200m Away From Home
For 74 days, a Tennessee family’s 68kg tortoise was missing. Eventually, he was found just 200m away from his home.
Solomon, a 150-pound African Sulcata Tortoise, managed to flee from his enclosure in his Ashland City home just off Cheatham Dam Road on June 8 this year.
For weeks, his owners had no idea of his whereabouts. Thankfully, they caught him on the crawl just an eighth of a mile away.
Check out footage from the dramatic scene here:
Solomon’s owner Lynn Cole explained to WKRN that a father and son spotted the huge tortoise as he was grazing in a valley where a new home was being built. Within minutes, he gave the family a call and Solomon was back where he belongs.
Lynn said:
I guess that we will never know the full details of Solomon’s great adventure and how he managed to elude us all for so long.
No matter his travelled course or intent, thanks to the gentleman and his son who happened to be driving by at that moment, Solomon is now safely at home and, as such, so much joy has been returned to our family.
At 15 years old, Solomon has been with the family since birth. Upon return to the home, he tucked into a meal of his favourite treats: cauliflower, carrots, bananas, watermelon rinds, collard greens and broccoli.
Previously, owner Michael Lathwood had put forward a $1,000 reward for Solomon’s return, with the family saying they’ll be paying the man who found him. Michael said: ‘I really did everything that I believed I could do to try and get the word out.’
Welcome back, Solomon.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Missing Pet, Now, Pets, Solomon the Tortoise, tennessee, Tortoises