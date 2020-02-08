unilad
Meerkat Pups Born At Zoo Miami For The First Time Ever

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Feb 2020 17:20
Meerkat Pups Born At Zoo Miami For The First Time EverZoo Miami

Zoo Miami’s first-ever meerkat pups have been welcomed into the world. 

The zoo is no stranger to new life, hosting a wide array of baby animals from koalas to lion cubs. However, the arrival of the meerkat pups is a landmark moment for the zoo.

According to Zoo Miami’s communications director Ron Magill, it is the very first time meerkats have been born and raised at the South Miami-Dade facility.

Meerkat Pups 2Meerkat Pups 2Zoo Miami

Eight-year-old Yam Yam gave birth to the two babies – who haven’t been named yet – on January 18 earlier this year, however they’ve only recently opened their eyes. Not only are their genders undetermined, their father is still unknown. As their mum lives with three other male meerkats, any of them could be the father (Mamma Meerkat, am I right?).

However, Magill added that of the three males – Gizmo, Diego, and Joe – Diego seems to be the most attached to the pups. ‘He spends a lot of time with them. Diego seems to thoroughly enjoy being with them, keeping them warm, keeping them protected. Anybody watching the mob for any period of time would think Diego is the mom,’ he told Miami New Times.

Meerkat Pups 3Meerkat Pups 3Zoo Miami

The zoo’s website – where you can see live footage of the pups in action on the MeerKam – says they have recently been ‘exploring around the den, gradually moving further and further out into the habitat’.

Hopefully the meerkats have no worries for the rest of their days.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BCTJ-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and took up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Animals, meerkats, miami, puppies, Zoo Miami

