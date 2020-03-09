Melbourne Student Spots Face Of Her Beloved Dog In CT Scan

I was showing my mum the scans, and I was looking at it, and mum goes ‘can you see anything wrong with them?’ CT scans are quite hard to read, but if something is totally abnormal they stick out fairly easily.

So I was very grateful when I was going through and I was like, ‘the only thing that’s abnormal and shouldn’t be there is a dog in my pelvis’.

I’m a dog person through and through, so we pretty much both just p*ssed ourselves laughing, and we were like ‘no, that’s 100% a dog in my scan!’.