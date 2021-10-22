Men With Dogs In Dating App Photos Want A Specific Type Of Relationship, According To Experts

Alamy

An evolutionary psychologist has suggested men who include pictures with dogs in their dating app photos are more likely to want a specific type of relationship.

Whether you’re on a dating app or not, cute dogs are always a welcome sight, whether in real life, on TV, or on your phone.

With this in mind, using a picture with a dog on a dating app might help you stand out among the other fish in the sea and capture the attention of a potential partner. Plus, dogs are always a good topic of conversation.

As it turns out, though, pictures of dogs can do more than win someone’s attention, and can apparently offer an insight into the type of relationship the owner might be looking for.

The revelation comes from evolutionary psychologist Maryanne Fisher, from Saint Mary’s University, Canada, who analysed 750 dating profiles from both men and women and asked those involved in the study if they were on the hunt for long or short-term relationships.

Her findings, published in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science, revealed men who used pictures with dogs in their dating app photos are more likely to be looking for a long-term relationship, with eight in 10 of those looking for a serious relationship selling themselves with the help of a pooch.

In comparison, five out of every 10 men looking for a something more casual were seen posing with a dog, instead focusing on ‘displaying their chests, their motorcycles, their boats, and the big fish they caught on the weekend’, Fisher told The Times.

The psychologist expressed belief that pictures of dogs may subconsciously signal that a man is trustworthy and responsible, noting: ‘Keeping a dog alive is a huge investment. It is an investment financially, but also you have to walk it and care for it and keep something alive.’

‘By showing these pictures perhaps they’re thinking, ‘OK women, you’ll see these and infer that I’m willing to do the same things in our relationship’,’ Fisher explained.

It is unclear whether single men choose to use photos of dogs because they ‘unconsciously know that dogs are the best way to entice women’, Fisher said, though one man told The Times he borrowed his friend’s dog for a dating app picture, saying: ‘It’s just the done thing to have a picture with a dog. Everyone knows that people want to swipe on it, and you’ve got to stay ahead of the game.’

Even if a match with such a dating app user doesn’t turn out quite like you might hope, at least you got to see a picture of a cute dog, which is always a positive thing.

