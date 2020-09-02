Meng Meng The Panda’s Twins Celebrate Their First Birthday

Berlin Zoo/Facebook

Meng Meng the panda’s twins have celebrated their first birthday at their home in Berlin Zoo.

Paule and Pit turned one on Monday, August 31, and marked the momentous occasion with a cake made from apples, sweet potatoes, bamboo and beetroot that was made by zookeepers.

It’s reportedly very rare for both panda twins to survive, making Paule and Pit’s first birthday all that more special.

Take a look at the adorable duo enjoying their birthday “cake”:

The two pandas now weigh more than 150 times their birth weight currently tipping the scales at 60 pounds after both being born weighing less than half a pound.

As per a Berlin Zoo press release, it describes the twins as transforming from ‘tiny wriggling pink babies into big strong bears.’

There are only 1,864 adult giant pandas living in their natural habitat worldwide making the bears classed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List. With this in mind, it makes births like Paule and Pit’s massively important to giant pandas’ conservation.

Berlin Zoo is the only zoo in Germany to have giant pandas and welcomed the twins’ mother and father, Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, to the zoo family back in 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing are on loan from China – pandas are sacred there, and all the world’s pandas remain the property of the country.

Panda cubs spend four years with their mother after birth which Paule and Pit will do. After four years, they will head to China together.

Happy birthday, Paule and Pit!