Mexican Man In Self-Isolation Sends Dog To Store To Get Bag Of Cheetos

Mexican president López Obrador’s coronavirus strategy is alarmingly nonchalant. Fortunately, some citizens are taking initiative and staying at home – such as this hungry dog-owner, who sent his pooch to the shop for a bag of Cheetos.

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise across the world, more and more people are starting to appreciate the necessity of social distancing during the outbreak.

While Mexico has yet to enforce any ‘lockdown’ legislation, one man with a craving for a cheesy snack figured he’d play it safe – sending his chihuahua along to the store for him instead.

Antonio Muñoz Note For Dog To Get Cheetos 2 Antonio Muñoz/Facebook

Antonio Muñoz was apparently on his third day of ‘quarantine’. Seemingly fed up of the food his home had to offer, he developed a hankering for Cheetos. However, he knew it wasn’t safe to waltz down to his local shop – so he called upon his trusty canine to deliver the goods.

He attached a note and some cash to her collar, writing: ‘Hello Mr. Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot. She has $20 attached to her collar. WARNING: She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour.’

Antonio Muñoz Note For Dog To Get Cheetos Antonio Muñoz/Facebook

There are so many variables in the dog’s journey to the shop. How does she know where to go? Even if she managed to get to the store, would the shopkeeper see her? There’s also the small matter of a dog strolling down the street with money – someone could easily steal it.

Thankfully, like sunlight breaking through the clouds during these stormy times, Muñoz’s dog miraculously returned, equipped with the longed-for bag of Cheetos in her mouth.

Antonio Muñoz Dog To Get Cheetos 2 Antonio Muñoz/Facebook

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico currently stands at 405, with four deaths. On Tuesday, March 24, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell announced a ban on events with 100 people or more. ‘All gatherings – public, private, governmental, social – must be avoided throughout the month,’ he said.

These are minute measures in the grand scale of the outbreak. In the UK, people have been ordered to stay home, with people only allowed to leave if they fall into the key worker bracket, for basic necessities or one form of exercise per day. On the other hand, Obrador has urged people to ‘keep living life as usual’.

Mexico President Lopez Obrador PA Images

‘Don’t stop going out, we are still in the first phase. I’m going to tell you when you can’t go out… if you can do it and you have the economic possibility, keep taking the family out to eat, to restaurants, to the inns, because that is strengthening the family economy and the popular economy,’ he said, as per The Yucatan Times.

In the past two weeks, Obrador has repeatedly publicly ignored social distancing, shaking hands and hugging spectators. Luis Cárdenas, a journalist for El Universal, wrote that his ‘arrogance in the face of the global coronavirus crisis is frankly irresponsible and reprehensible’, calling him the ‘worst president in history’.

We can all do our bit to help flatten the curve – stay at home.