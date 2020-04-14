Michigan Guy Buys Fake Teeth To Cheer Himself Up In Isolation, His Dog Steals Them Ben Campbell/Facebook

To give himself a laugh during isolation, one guy from Michigan bought some giant fake teeth. However, things turned out funnier than he could have hoped when his dog stole them.

As many people turn to TikTok and Tiger King to keep themselves entertained at home, Ben Campbell decided to keep things simple and cheer himself up with some comically large teeth.

Ben had probably hoped to have a giggle at himself in the mirror and take a few funny selfies, but his little dog, Thomas, had other plans.

Dog steals his owners fake teeth Ben Campbell/Facebook

The mischievous pup managed to steal the teeth from where Ben had left them on the table, at which point a number of things could have happened; Thomas could have attempted to chew the teeth, he could have discarded them, or he could have carried them sideways, backwards or even upside down.

But no. The comedy Gods obviously came together to work their magic on this one, because Thomas proceeded to hold the teeth steadily in his mouth, the right way round. As a result, we have a tiny dog with giant, human teeth.

Thankfully Ben decided to film the scene and share it with the world, showing Thomas trying to make off with the teeth while his owner snorted with laughter and asked: ‘Thomas, what are you doing?’

Check out the video here:

I got some giant fake teeth in my Easter basket for some quarantine comic relief and well… Thomas stole them off of the table Posted by Ben Campbell on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Thomas’ attempts to evade Ben suggest he knew he’d done something wrong by stealing the teeth, though the dog failed to look anything but hilarious as he stared back at his owner.

The video has since been shared across social media, where it’s received thousands of likes and comments from amused users. Not only did Ben manage to entertain himself with the fake teeth, but thanks to Thomas he’s provided joy for people across the world, too.

Stealing is wrong, but when the result is as brilliant as this we can’t be anything but grateful.