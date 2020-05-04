Minneapolis Guy Tries To Humanely Release Mouse Back Into Wild And It Backfires Horrifically

Mousetrap ViralHog

The circle of life can be brutal and cruel, with moments of beauty all too quickly turning to raw, bloody terror.

Advert

After catching a mouse in a humane mousetrap, John Hayden, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, opted to set the little critter free, filming its first moments of freedom as it scurried from the trap and into the wild.

The first few seconds after John gently released the mouse are kind of heartwarming, with the tiny creature making a dash for it with impressive speed, and doing what would appear be an excitable victory lap. The scene, however, quickly descended into horror.

Mousetrap ViralHog

Just as John wished the mouse the very best of luck as it ventured out into the big, wide world, disaster struck in the form of a large and hungry-looking bird.

Advert

The bird swooped in stealthily and with predatory precision. The mouse tried to turn on its heel and leg it to safety, but it was all in vain as it was ultimately no match for the bird’s merciless talons.

In footage that has since gone viral, a dismayed John can be heard exclaiming ‘Oh god’, as the mouse’s brief taste of freedom is ferociously snatched away.

Worst of all, this gruesome incident happened mere moments after John told his six-year-old son that they couldn’t keep the mouse as a pet and that it would be ‘happier outside’.

After returning to the house, John was reportedly greeted by the sight of his weeping son, who insisted that he would ‘kill all the birds’, describing this bird in particular as ‘a dumbass bird’.

You can watch footage of this sorry end for yourself below:

John told UNILAD:

When it happened, I was totally caught off-guard. I was actually in the process of turning off the video when it swooped in. Once it happened, I was like, ‘Duh, of course that was going to happen’. I felt kind of stupid about it. And of course people on the internet are roasting me properly for letting the mouse out in an open field.

Advert

Some suspicious people have accused John of having staged the video, much to his amusement, with some even insisting that he is a ‘professional falconer’.

John, who describes himself on his Twitter bio as a ‘notorious accidental falconer’, told UNILAD:

Some are even saying my glove was a falconer’s glove. Truth is I got the glove at the gas station.

The public reaction to the video has kept the family thoroughly entertained, and has offered a welcome distraction for John who is currently studying for his law school exams.

However, John explained his son still harbours some – quite understandable – resentment towards the opportunistic bird:

My son still does not watch the video. He still holds a grudge against the bird. However, I have heard him tell his friends that he is famous now. He seems to enjoy that aspect!

After going viral, kind-hearted John used his platform to raise awareness about 2harvest.org, a local food shelf that has proved essential for many families during the ongoing outbreak.

Sharing a link to the vital organisation via Twitter, John wrote, ‘I fed the bird. You feed the children.’

John later told UNILAD:

Advert

If I’m going to go viral I might as well try to make it for a good cause.

Even though releasing the mouse didn’t go quite according to plan – to put it lightly – it’s clear John’s heart was, and is, in the right place.