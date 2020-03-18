Miracle Dog Missing Part Of His Brain Is ‘Happiest Dog Ever’

He is amazing and a blessing on my life. He is the happiest dog I have ever met and I’m thankful he’s my dog.

By the way Moose acts you wouldn’t think his brain had any issues. He is extremely intelligent, has so much personality, and loves everyone especially his mama.

He loves to play with his toys but doesn’t understand sharing toys with his siblings. He believes they are all for him. He knows he’s a special boy!

With everything that’s happened to Moose, we’re very lucky he survived, period. He is literally a miracle.