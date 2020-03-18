Miracle Dog Missing Part Of His Brain Is ‘Happiest Dog Ever’
A ‘miracle’ dog who is lucky to have survived with parts of his brain missing has been described by his owner as the ‘happiest dog ever’ with his ‘permanent smile’.
Jennifer Osborne, from Ohio, found Moose, an adorable Australian Cattle Dog, at a pet store when he was three years old. Jennifer is an advocate for adopting dogs, but fearing Moose might be put down or abandoned due to his unique appearance and disabilities, she decided to take him home.
Moose has several health complications that emerged when he was six months old, which Jennifer believes are the result of the dog’s nose being pushed into his skull while he was still in the womb.
The Cattle Dog now has an underbite, a crooked nose, a deformed skull, a deformed brain and eye issues including ‘cherry eye’, a condition that causes his tear ducts to protrude from his eyelid.
He also suffers from seasonal allergies, and in April 2018 he started experiencing convulsive seizures which ‘affect[ed] the body and the brain and left his whole body twitching and him foaming at the mouth’. Moose now takes medication to keep the seizures at bay, though every so often he still has ‘partial seizures’.
Jennifer explained:
Shortly after we got Moose, an MRI showed [he] had no forehead, no sinuses, missing parts of his brain, particularly the part that helps him smell, and a cyst in his brain where the deformity is.
The front of his brain is squished together too. Only the front area of his brain is affected and his seizures will likely get worse but his neurologist doesn’t believe it’ll shorten his life.
Moose’s condition has left him with an adorable, distinctive look, with different coloured eyes like David Bowie and his underbite showing off his lower teeth, making it seem as if he’s constantly grinning.
Jennifer shows off the pup on Instagram, where he can be seen posing for the camera and occasionally sporting a pair of glasses or the odd tie.
The owner is glad to share her joyous pup with the world, and she made clear his condition hasn’t stopped him from living his best life.
She commented:
He is amazing and a blessing on my life. He is the happiest dog I have ever met and I’m thankful he’s my dog.
By the way Moose acts you wouldn’t think his brain had any issues. He is extremely intelligent, has so much personality, and loves everyone especially his mama.
He loves to play with his toys but doesn’t understand sharing toys with his siblings. He believes they are all for him. He knows he’s a special boy!
With everything that’s happened to Moose, we’re very lucky he survived, period. He is literally a miracle.
Jennifer has set up an online store full of Moose-related merchandise to help cover the cost of his vet bills, which set her back $2,000 (£1,600) in 2018.
Let’s hope the snaps of Moose’s smile just keep on coming!
CreditsMoose Boy/Instagram
