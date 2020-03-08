Missing Cat Reunited With Owner After Disappearing 11 Years Ago In Birmingham

I’ve never had a rescue that has been missing for so long. I’ve returned cats that have been missing for two or three years but ten years is pretty unbelievable.

I’m delighted to have reunited Missy with her owner. Missy had had a terrible time living rough for all those years. When she escaped, it was a complete accident, she didn’t mean to take her for a ride.

She climbed in through the sunroof, which Eve managed to close while driving along. When Eve rushed out to buy milk Missy ran out onto the island. She didn’t think she would live through all the busy traffic, but Missy did and must’ve walked the wrong way home.

When she came into the centre she had to go on recovery fluids because she was so weak after going without food for three days. At her age it had an enormous effect on her and she was so weak there was no way she could go straight back to her owner in that state.

She was on a knife edge and it took a week to get her back into good condition.