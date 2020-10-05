Rhys Owen/Facebook/Columbia Pictures

A six-month-old cockatiel, who went missing in Merseyside earlier this week, was tracked down after he was found whistling the Addams Family tune.

Smidge sparked a desperate search after fleeing from his cage while owner Rhys Owen was attempting to put him in the car.

Rhys began driving around his local area of Hoylake, blasting the Addams Family tune as loud as possible in an attempt to draw Smidge in.

Missing Cockatiel Tracked Down After Singing Addams Family Theme Tune

‘We had him from about 10 weeks old and taught him it within a few weeks playing the song over and over,’ Rhys explained to UNILAD.

‘Cockatiels do mimic sounds so we wanted to see what we could get him to do and everyone knows that song so why not. He picked it up quite quick and he sings it when he wants attention or if he’s hungry.’

Fortunately, Smidge did exactly that, and thanks to a social media appeal from Rhys, the cockatiel was able to be tracked down on a local farm, where he was found singing his favourite tune.

You can check out his musical talents here:

There’s no getting away from how impressive that is.

While there’s no doubt Smidge’s impressive pipes helped him find his way home, the Addams Family tune isn’t the only sound he is known to make.

‘He also wolf whistles when my Partner walks in the room. This we didn’t teach but he seems to have got it from somewhere,’ Rhys explained.

At just six months old, Smidge is still a baby, but fortunately Rhys is no stranger to looking after cockatiels, after growing up with two of them with his dad in Wales.

Thank you to everyone who shared our post.You got him home.Thank you thank thank you thank you 😍😍😍😍A huge thank you to Sharyn Nicholls and Gaynor Bradshaw (couldn’t tag the rest that helped) Geplaatst door Rhys Owen op Dinsdag 29 september 2020

‘I grew up with two cockatiels, they live until about 25,’ he said. ‘Because I had two – they get attached to each other rather than you. So generally, they won’t mimic songs, but as we have the one – he has become attached to us.’

Rhys added: ‘So this is why they become much more vocal as they sing to get attention.’

The bird lover has since bought his beloved Smidge a new cage, in the hopes he won’t manage to break free from this one in the future.

Cockatiels are highly intelligent birds who can be taught all kinds of specific melodies, human words and phrases – something which is abundantly clear with Smidge.

