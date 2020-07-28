Missing Dog That Jumped From Car Window Found 500 Miles Away In Miami
A missing dog that left her family frantic after leaping from a car window has been found 500 miles from home in Miami.
Adventurous little Belle escaped from a moving car that had been travelling on a highway near Charleston, South Carolina, on July 15.
Photographer Tim Whitfield, whose 90-year-old mother owns Belle, posted about her disappearance on Facebook, promising a $2,000 reward to whoever brought the beloved pet home safe and sound.
Just a puppy, Belle had been bought a few months back as a special present for Tim’s mother, after her pet of 16 years sadly passed away.
Anyone who has ever let a dog into their heart and home will be able to understand the worry and sorrow this family must have felt as they began the search for precious Belle.
Tim’s post was shared far and wide, attracting the attention of various concerned individuals, including ABC News 4 journalist Dean Stephens.
Writing on Facebook, Tim thanked people for their show of support:
Just another big THANK YOU to everyone that has participated on every level imaginable in helping to find my 90-year-old mother’s dog, Belle!!
Never in my life would I have expected such an outpouring of love, care and concern! Mom is dealing with this, but still heartbroken…please pray for her.
Thankfully – after almost two weeks of tireless searching – Tim learned that a group of Florida residents travelling through Charleston to Miami had grabbed Belle after spotting her out on the road.
As reported by ABC 4 News, they took Belle as they feared for her safety in the oncoming traffic. They were fortunately able to track down her identity thanks to the widely-shared social media posts.
Taking to Facebook after receiving the happy news, Tim described Belle’s remarkable return as a ‘miracle’, writing:
Through a miracle from God, your prayers, active searching and sharing, Belle has been found in Miami, Florida!!!!
More details to follow … our God deserves all the glory because this is an absolute miracle! A great reminder that when all seems lost, hope must be the constant thought.
A sweet visit of the reunion with WCIV, Mom and Belle!!
Posted by Tim Whitfield on Monday, July 27, 2020
Tim has since shared some beautiful photographs of Belle being reunited at last with her human mummy, the joy on both their faces plain to see.
Many of those who had been anxiously following Belle’s big adventure were delighted to see the pair reunited once more, wishing them all the best.
A very big welcome home to Belle!
