Missing Dog Walks Fifty Miles Back To Her Old Home

A missing dog in Kansas was found back at her old house… more than 50 miles away. Homeward Bound, indeed.

Yes, dogs can seem incredibly goofy at times. But it’s stories like this that remind us all that they’re still incredibly smart, loyal creatures. Even for a pooch, there’s no place like home.

Cleo, a four-year-old Golden Labrador from the town of Olathe, went missing on July 12. A few days later, she was found sitting comfortably on her previous home’s front porch – in an entirely different state, nearly 60 miles away.

Colton Michael and his wife Britney moved into the Lawson, Missouri, home almost two years ago. One day, they came home to find Cleo on the front porch. Britney asked: ‘Where did the dog come from?’

Initially, the dog wouldn’t let the couple come near her. ‘She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,’ Colton told local news station KMBC.

Eventually, after Cleo became less anxious, Colton and Britney had her scanned for a microchip, hoping they’d be able to find her family’s information. They were in luck – it revealed Drew’s name, the owner and previous occupant of the house. ‘That’s the people that used to live here,’ Britney immediately said.

When Drew received the call, he was ‘kind of speechless’, struggling to believe that Cleo had managed to walk all that way unscathed. ‘It’s the most bizarre story. Really, she’s everything to us and to my mother.’ Drew said.

From door to door, Cleo walked an unbelievable 57 miles. As Colton pointed out, ‘that’s a hike for anybody’, never mind a dog. Somehow, she made it all the way to her trusty porch, probably having crossed busy roads and a river along the way.

As for how his dog managed such a journey, Drew said it’s a ‘mystery, something we will probably never know’. The main thing is that she’s back where belongs, safe and sound and equipped with more life experience than most pets could ever manage. ‘It just feels really good to be reunited with her,’ Drew said.

In the meantime, Colton said that ‘now that we know who she belongs to, if she pops up again, we know who to call’.

If there was ever a perfect time to reboot the iconic Disney series, surely it’s right now. Call it Homeward Bound: Cleo’s Return – you’re welcome.