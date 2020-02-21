Mob Of Sea Lions Photobomb Diver’s Selfie In Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment

This part of British Columbia is unique as I can’t think of any other ecosystem in the world where wild animals will interact with you on such a large scale, without being prompted with bait or food or anything else to entice them.

It really is amazing, they will just flock to you. They just want to play. They’re just kind of fooling around while we are in the water. And they are so amazing with you. It is like sitting in a ball pit full of puppies.

But they are so careful it is unbelievable. When you put your hand in their mouth, they will just softly nibble at it. They are so careful not to hurt you.