Monkeys Scream In Pain During Secret Footage From German Lab

Warning: Distressing Content

CEN/Cruelty Free International and SOKO Tierschutz

Footage has emerged showing the horrific treatment of monkeys, dogs and cats allegedly being held in a German laboratory after animal rights activists carried out an undercover investigation.

Advertisements

Hidden cameras captured tiny, defenceless monkeys screaming out in pain as workers used metal devices around their necks to restrain them and conduct various tests on them.

The animal activist organisation Soko Tierschutz, along with Cruelty Free International, uncovered the harrowing abuse that included animals being left bleeding and dying following toxicity testing.

Advertisements

Warning: Graphic and Distressing Content

The abuse allegedly took place at a German laboratory in Mienenbüttel in Neu Wulmstorf, Lower Saxony, with the footage obtained as part of the joint operation after an undercover worker got a job at the lab.

The activist/worker responded to an advert put out by the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT) in Autumn 2018, and was reportedly given a job shortly afterwards.

Friedrich Mülln, from Soko Tierschutz, explained:

Advertisements

In 2013, we also tried to get a job there, but were not successful. From December 2018 to March 2019 the undercover investigator worked in the lab.

The undercover worker reported seeing toxicology testing on the animals – including monkeys, beagles, cats and rabbits – carried out for companies in Germany and worldwide.

CEN/Cruelty Free International and SOKO Tierschutz

The toxicology testing included beagles reportedly having pipes forced down their throats and being given capsules, before they were left bleeding and suffering following the experiments.

According to Cruelty Free International, toxicology testing involves ‘poisoning’ animals to see how much of a chemical or drug it takes to cause serious harm – in an attempt to measure what a ‘safe’ dose for humans might be.

Advertisements

This leads to the animals suffering the toxic effects of the substance so humans don’t have to, which ultimately causes symptoms such as vomiting, fever, weight loss, lethargy, skin problems, internal bleeding, respiratory distress, organ failure, and death.

No anaesthetics or pain relief are provided throughout the process.

CEN/Cruelty Free International and SOKO Tierschutz

Mülln went on to say:

The animals were even still waggling their tails when they were being taken to be killed, the dogs were desperate for human contact. The worst treatment was kept for the monkeys. The macaques bread of monkeys are small, relatively light primates, which are often used for animal experiments at LPT. They are kept in cramped conditions in small cages. Many of the animals have developed compulsive tendencies and are seen going round in circles.

According to the undercover worker, the animals are constantly treated with violence by the other workers, who are not trained animal carers.

While the monkeys are strapped to the wall by their heads, the cats are reportedly given up to 13 injections per day by untrained professionals and are left to suffer.

CEN/Cruelty Free International and SOKO Tierschutz

The animal activists, who claim the laws in Germany protecting animals from experiments are not strict enough, have reported the case to the police who are currently investigating.

Michelle Thew, Chief Executive of Cruelty Free International, stated:

Our investigation has uncovered appalling animal suffering, inadequate care, poor practices and breaches of European and German law. We are calling for the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT) to be closed. We are also calling for a comprehensive review into the use of animals in regulatory toxicity testing in Europe, including the UK. Every investigation, without fail, shows a similar tale of misery and disregard of the law.

UNILAD has reached out to LPT for comment.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]