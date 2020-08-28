Monster Alligator Snapping Turtle Weighing 100 Pounds Found In Florida River

Monster Snapping Turtle Weighing 100 Pounds Found In Florida River FWC Fish & Wildlife Research Institute

Just when you thought Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a work of fiction…

Advert

This horror movie-looking beastie was discovered in Florida, as biologists captured three Suwannee alligator snapping turtles, while working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

To workers’ amazement, they stumbled upon one turtle that weighed an incredible 100 pounds and, along with two others, were declared a new species. The discovery, during the Commission’s ongoing study of the scaled dinosaur-like creatures since 2014, is thought to be one if its most significant and is believed to be the largest of its kind ever recorded.

FWC

The one-hundred-pounder was found in a hoop net along with a 46-pound female, according to their report, where another male (this one a mere 64 pounds) was also present.

Advert

Age-wise, researchers believe the trio of snappers, known as Suwannee alligator snapping turtles, who were once part of the Macrochelys suwanniensis reptilian group, are said to be anywhere between 40 and 80 years old.

After the fearless three had their pictures taken and vital statistics recorded they were promptly released back into the New River, which is situated in Southern Florida.

‘The New River is a blackwater stream with low biological productivity, so finding a large turtle in such a small stream is unusual,’ the company stated in regards to the monstrous find.

A different kind of snapper!Watch as biologists release a 100-pound Suwannee alligator snapping turtle! These are a… Posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife on Friday, August 28, 2020

The FWC has been researching the animals, alongside experts in Florida and Georgia, to find out more about the Suwannee alligator snapping turtles, who are indigenous to the area, and more about the population sizes of these fresh waters creatures.

Despite a similar sounding name, the alligator snapping turtles are not closely related to the more well-known snapping turtle. In fact, the alligator part is because of its rough shell ridges that look a lot like the scaling of an alligator.

Spending most of their lives in canals and rivers, the turtle can stay underwater for around 50 minutes at a time, with females tending to be the ones who venture ashore.

While the species looks somewhat scary, these turtles are surprisingly shy and don’t tend to come into conflict with humans. With powerful and intimidating jaws they can snap through a broom, and there are reports of human fingers bitten cleanly off. However, this doesn’t make them a dangerous water-dweller, and there have been no recorded deaths at the hands of one of these shelled amphibians.

Advert