Monstrous-Looking Deep Ocean Fish Washes Up On California Beach

Crystal Cove State Park/Facebook

A horrifying deep ocean fish recently washed up on a Californian beach, and the images look like something out of this world.

The large black bob with sharp teeth was found on Crystal Cove State Park’s Marine Protected Area in Laguna Beach last Friday, May 7. The park has now shared the images of the creature – and it looks like the stuff of nightmares.

In a Facebook post, Crystal Cove State Park explained the animal was a type of angler fish, of which there are 200 variations. This round species is aptly known as a Pacific Football Fish, and its size has helped members of the park identify it as a female.

Angler fish typically stay in the deep ocean and the post noted that ‘to see an actual angler fish intact is very rare and it is unknown how or why the fish ended up on the shore.’

The post went on to explain about this particular species:

Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in the darkness of waters as deep as 3,000 feet! Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body.

Crystal Cove State Park / Facebook

Interestingly, females like the one pictured can grow up to 24 inches, while males grow to be ‘about an inch long.’ This is because the males cling to the female and become ‘sexual parasites.’

Seeing this kind of fish is incredibly rare, and it’s clear that the Crystal Cover State Park has taken the opportunity to inform people about a strange creature from the deep. While many will appreciate the information, most will hope this is as close as they will ever come to the football-shaped creature.

