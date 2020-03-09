More Than 1,000 Vultures Found Dead From ‘Catastrophic’ Unknown Cause

The mortality is higher than reported last time: at least 1,000 vultures killed. Until the middle of last week, only one bird had been sampled – one that had been recovered dying. All the other dead vultures picked up by the early teams had been incinerated.

One set of samples is definitely not enough. It is possible that these samples may have deteriorated, and there is always the risk of contamination, so the VCF asked several stakeholders to try to collect and freeze several bodies of dead vultures, even decomposing ones.

It is absolutely essential that there is enough biological material to run analysis if we even hope to find what is killing those vultures.