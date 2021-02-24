More Than 12,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Giraffe Heart Trophy Hunter From Facebook

Merelize van der Merwe (@Merelizevdm) has 80,600 likes and 97,700 followers on Facebook.

On her “public figure” page, this monster shares images of the endangered species she massacres. Amongst them are giraffes, elephants and leopards.

She also shares imagery and videos of herself covered in blood, of dead children and her and her fellow barbarians chopping up their victims.

Why does Facebook, a supposed site with family values, allow this? Instead, they should do the decent thing: Ban her.