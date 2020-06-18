More Than 150 Elephants Have Died In Mysterious Circumstances In Botswana

We are still experiencing elephants dying in the Okavango Panhandle. We also see elephants that show that they are sick and are on the verge of dying.

We have started removing the tusks in the dead elephants, and we have started burning the carcasses. We have started with those [carcasses], which are close to the villages, and those that are lying in the water. The idea is to burn as many carcasses as possible. However, we have a challenge since some of the carcasses are in areas which are difficult to reach.