More Than 2,000 Birds Mysteriously Die In Biggest Vulture Mortality Event Ever Andre Botha/Wikipedia

More than 2,000 vultures have been found dead in Guinea-Bissau, in what has been described as a ‘devastating blow’ to the conservation of the critically endangered species.

The hooded vultures are believed to have been poisoned to death using poison baits located in various local villages, so the birds’ carcasses can be used as part of a ritual.

Some communities in Africa believe that possession of a vulture’s head will bring good fortune or special powers, and the increase in demand for such possession is thought to be linked to Guinea-Bissau’s current political instability.

More Than 2,000 Birds Mysteriously Die In Biggest Vulture Mortality Event Ever Flickr

This idea is backed by the fact that at least 200 of the vultures have been found without their heads.

The deaths are being investigated by the Vulture Conservation Foundation (VCF), IUCN’s Vulture Specialist Group (VSG) and Birdlife International (BLI), who were first alerted to the death of 200 vultures in February of this year.

However, the situation worsened with more than 1,600 vulture deaths confirmed, predominantly in the east of the country, and while it’s impossible to give an exact number of deaths, VCF estimate it to be well over the 2,000 mark.

VCF’s director, José Tavares, said in a statement:

Guinea-Bissau holds one of the healthiest populations of this African species, with some estimates suggesting the country holds more than a fifth of the continents global population of Hooded Vultures, but events of this scale will have adverse effects on their national but also regional West African population.

More Than 2,000 Birds Mysteriously Die In Biggest Vulture Mortality Event Ever Piqsels

In a bid to confirm the cause of death, some of the bodies have been sent to Lisbon and are undergoing toxicological analysis at Lisbon University.

Unfortunately, mass poisonings in Africa are more of a problem than you might think, as several species have been pushed to the brink of extinction. Some African species have declined by 80% in the last 30 years, with four species considered to be critically endangered and three more as endangered.

Therefore, it goes without saying that the poisoning of more than 2,000 hooded vultures is devastating to the population of this particular species, but also to the surrounding environment, because vultures are essential for a healthy and functioning ecosystem and poison baits or carcasses killing a lot of other scavenging wildlife.

More Than 2,000 Birds Mysteriously Die In Biggest Vulture Mortality Event Ever Need Pix

José Tavares added:

The vulture mortalities have now been partly thwarted due to the investigations and attention brought to the case, but the VCF will continue to monitor and investigate the situation closely, and will continue to press for appropriate actions to be taken.

According to the Vulture Multi-species Action Plan, which was put together by the Vulture Conservation Foundation, and endorsed by the Convention for Migratory Species, poisoning is the biggest threat to vultures worldwide and a significant part of this global action plan for vultures focuses on the actions needed to fight this threat.