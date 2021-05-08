unilad
More Than 800 Baby Turtles Saved From Storm Drain After They Got Lost Crossing Street

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 May 2021 15:55
More Than 800 Baby Turtles Saved From Storm Drain After They Got Lost Crossing StreetStockton University/Facebook

More than 800 baby turtles were saved from a storm drain thanks to the efforts of New Jersey residents. 

Stockton University recently welcomed a whopping 826 Diamondback terrapin hatchlings into its vivarium, after some Good Samaritans found them in life-threatening danger.

Amid the harsh winter temperatures, the turtles had ventured underground – however, they got themselves in a bit of a tricky spot, and needed a hand to reach safety.

More than 800 'drain babies' saved by Good Samaritans. (Lester Block and Marlene Galdi/Stockton University/Facebook)Lester Block and Marlene Galdi/Stockton University/Facebook

The turtles were recovered in three separate locations: in Ocean City by Marlene Galdi and Joanne Freas; and in Ventnor and Margate by Stockton alumna Evelyn Kidd and her friends.

In a Facebook post, the university wrote, ‘When a baby terrapin successfully crawls across the street, they can meet yet another obstacle – the curb. Marlene and Joanne regularly look for crossing terrapins to give them a hand.’

It continued, ‘One day, the women discovered that curbs aren’t the only obstacles for the quarter-sized turtles. They are small enough to slip through the cracks of storm drains.’

Rescuers used 'custom scoopers' to recover the baby turtles. (Lester Block and Marlene Galdi/Stockton University/Facebook)Lester Block and Marlene Galdi/Stockton University/Facebook

Marlene explained, ‘As we passed the storm drains, we noticed that there was activity in them. When we looked closer, we saw that there were baby terrapins swimming in the storm drains.’

Using a ‘scooper’ made from a telescopic aquarium net attached to a bamboo pole, they rescued all of the terrapins and took them to the university. Evelyn found the turtles with her brother – however, this wasn’t her first rescue, and she’s been training the local kids in a bid to expand her efforts to help the animals.

At the time of writing, there are 1,108 terrapins under the university’s care, with the new additions joining other rescues, ‘head starters raised from road-killed females’ as well as eight non-releasable adults. The hatchlings will spend around a year in the vivarium before they’re released back into the wild.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Animals, New Jersey, Turtles

