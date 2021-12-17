Mother Cow Comforts Rare Calf Born With Two Heads

CEN

A two-headed calf has been born at a farm in Brazil.

On Monday, December 13, a cow gave birth to a calf with two heads in Nova Venecia, Espirito Santo.

Advert 10

The calf was the third offspring of the six-year-old cow, and as of yet, there has been no medical explanation given as to why the final calf was born with two heads.

Loading…

The son of the calf’s owner, Delci Busatto, explained the calf has remained on the family’s farm, Folha Vitoria reports.

He said:

Advert 10

The calf is very debilitated. It has to lie down and cannot get up. Because it can’t stand up, the calf has to be fed from a bottle.

The calf’s genetic abnormality may have been caused by internal or external factors, from crossbreeding to artificial conditions, or mutagenic impacts.

Busatto explained the family had consulted veterinary staff, but that ‘no one has any answers as to whether it will survive or not,’ so the family are just ‘waiting and seeing what happens’.

CEN

Advert 10

This is not the first time an animal has been discovered with two heads, after a sea turtle was found in South Carolina with a similar mutation in July.

Later in July, footage was shared online of a double-headed snake, using its condition to devour two mice at the same time.