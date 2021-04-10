Multiple Dog Tags And Other Random Items Found Inside Huge 31 Stone Alligator

Cordray's/Facebook

An abyss of random items were found inside the stomach of a 31 stone alligator including dogs tags, turtle shells and even a spark plug.

The ginormous reptile, which was thought to have been 24 years old, was recently killed and removed from a private property.

The alligator was then taken to Cordray’s, a nearby taxidermist in South Carolina, who made the strange discovery of the contents of the animal’s stomach.

Cordray’s have since posted about the 31 stone alligator on its Facebook page where they detailed what they’d discovered inside it.

The post shared on Thursday, April 8, read:

Ned McNeely brought in this 12’ long 445 lb. private land gator this morning! We don’t usually open up the stomach but we did today. 5 dog tags, 1 bullet jacket, 1 spark plug, loads of turtle shells, and several bobcat claws were inside.

It continued, ‘Two of the tags were legible and one phone number still worked. The owner said he had that lease 24 years ago and those were from his deer dogs. Pretty interesting.’

Along with the post were photos demonstrating just how large the alligator was, and it’s safe to say you wouldn’t have wanted to find it in your garden.

Kenneth Cordray, owner of Corday’s, has since spoke to WCIV and told them that he called on of the phone numbers on a dog tag that was retrieved from the gator’s belly.

He told the news outlet, ‘I talked to [the owner of the dog it belonged to] and he was an older gentleman and he said that he had a lease down on the other side of the river from where the gator was killed, 24 years ago.’

The taxidermist further explained that it wasn’t uncommon for dogs to go missing when there were a lot of alligators around and the family who owned the dog who’s tag they’d found had always presumed their pet had been eaten by one of the huge reptiles.

While that may explain the dog tags in the gators stomach, you can’t help but wonder how it ended up with a spark plug inside of it…

