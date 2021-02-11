Mum Finds Massive Huntsman Spider Guarding Egg Sac With Hundreds Of Babies Inside Son’s Toy Truck

Brooke Thorpe/Facebook

A woman in Australia has found a humungous huntsman spider guarding a sac of eggs under her son’s toy truck.

Brooke Thorpe, from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, was surprised to discover the spider protectively sitting atop a bulging egg sac at the back of her son’s toy.

She posted pictures of the massive spider to a Facebook page, writing, ‘Found this little mumma today with her sac!’

The shudder-worthy pictures show the spider guarding a white sac with her legs. According to an expert, up to 200 baby spiders could be inside.

‘I was actually outside with my two pythons letting them get some sun when my nephew bought me this toy and I found this,’ Thorpe wrote on Facebook.

Thorpe told MailOnline that her son was pretty chuffed with the find and won’t be disturbing the mother.

‘We have her in a safe spot and once she’s finished, my son can have his toy back,’ she said.

An Arachnologist, Dr Robert Raven, told the publication that around 100-200 baby spiders are inside the sac. They likely two to three weeks old at this stage, he said.

‘The mother spider is holding onto the egg to feel if there is any activity inside. The egg is still white, so she just laid them and the hundreds of babies are still developing,’ he said.

He explains that after the eggs are born, the Huntsman mother spins a bed of silk, then puts the eggs onto the bed. She then spins another layer outside, producing the sac seen in the pictures.

‘She will stay with her eggs for around two to three weeks,’ he explained.

He said the secluded back of the toy truck was an ideal spot for the spider to lay her eggs.

‘Spiders tend to lay in protected zones like behind sofas when there is a lot of windy weather. But the inside of the plastic truck has a pocket of limited airflow to protect the mum and her egg,’ he said.

As Thorpe said, Raven urged anyone who discovers a huntsman mother to not move the spider until the babies have hatched.

While some Facebook users expressed shock at the size of the sac, others found the spider’s protective stance sweet.

‘Awwwwwwww so precious, does she ever leave them to get food for herself?’ one person said.

‘I just love how they hug onto their egg sac,’ another commented.