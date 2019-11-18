Mum Gets Death Threats After Posing In Underwear With Bodies Of Animals She Killed

A mum-of-three who hunts animals before sharing risqué photos of herself posing with their bodies has said she’s received death threats from people who have branded her actions as ‘evil’.

Lucy Rose Jaine, 29, is against using intensive factory-farmed food and so chooses to feed her family using the wild pigs, deer, chamois, goats, rabbits and wallabies she hunts alongside her partner Sharn.

The couple, from Wanaka, New Zealand, often take their two young children with them to hunt, with Lucy having recently defended their decision to do so.

The soon to be mum-of-four claims to have received hate online as a result of her posting pictures carrying the bodies of the animals she has hunted while standing proudly in her underwear.

Lucy said she doesn’t take the death threats ‘to heart’ because they come from people ‘who just don’t have any experience with hunting’. She added: ‘Or maybe they are against animal cruelty.’

The mother, who claims to save around £150 per month through hunting animals, said her family ‘loves’ hunting and the outdoors, and even ‘bring the kids along for the ride’.

Although Lucy said the family mainly practices pig hunting, she said they ‘do it all’, with each day being a different experience for them. ‘[A typical day] usually starts with packing the truck and heading off into the mountains or the bush,’ she explained.

The biggest animal the family has hunted was a 17-stone boar, and they typically hunt between five and 10 animals each month.

Lucy explained:

I like that we can teach our children how to hunt their own food. The kids love the adventure. We don’t do screens in our family. Being in the wilderness so much really sparks their imaginations. I hate factory farming so hunting wild meat is ideal, organic and sustainable. When [our dogs] find a pig, they let us know by barking and we follow our GPS to where they are. We then stick the pig or shoot it, gut it then carry it out… Then we cut it up and pop it in the freezer to eat. The animals are living a good life. I don’t support factory farming and we prefer organic. It’s free, it’s fun and it helps the farmers.

Although Lucy, who works as a painter, defended her family’s actions and her decision to take her children with her on the hunts, many have criticised her.

While one social media said Lucy’s ‘absolute lack of compassion for animals’ was ‘absolutely vile’, another questioned what it was about hunting and ‘taking objectifying images of maimed animals’ that made her feel good.

Another branded her a ‘murderer’, while one individual suggested her behaviour was ‘abhorrent’, stating: ‘It’s the posing with the kill that I find abhorrent. Yes kill to feed your family (not to trophy hunt) but don’t pose proudly with the dead animals.’

However, others praised Lucy for feeding her family in such a way, with one person saying ‘there really isn’t a problem’ with her hunting because it means her children can eat.

