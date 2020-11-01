'Murder Hornet' Queens Escape After Their Nest Is Destroyed PA

Two queen giant Asian ‘murder hornets’ managed to escape in the United States earlier this week, after scientists eradicated a nest.

Entomologists from Washington State Department of Agriculture successfully cut down and removed a tree which was housing the nest on Tuesday, October 24. However, two queens initially managed to escape capture, before being caught a few days later.

Photographs that look like they’ve been taken straight from a futuristic sci-fi movie, showed the scientists dressed head-to-toe in protective hazmat suits as they captured the collection of creepy critters.

Check out the queen hornets here:

It wasn’t until the insect experts cut the tree open on October 29 that they found the two queens. However, it’s unclear whether they are both virgin queens, or whether one is a virgin queen and the other is the old queen, who started the nest in the first place.

The entomologists used a vacuum to capture the nest full of ‘murder hornets’, killing 85 of them and capturing 13 still alive for research purposes.

‘The team went into a flurry of action to collect Asian giant hornets that had remained in the log, many of them still alive, though none flying. Numerous adult specimens were collected and there appeared to be both new queens and workers in the nest,’ the Washington State Department of Agriculture wrote in a blog post.

PA Images

Now, the team is working on analysing the nest and its contents, recording all the data they find, such as the size of the nest cells, as well as the weight and height of the overall nest.

Despite what their nickname might lead you to believe, murder hornets are actually pretty harmless to humans. They are, however, known to viciously attack whole broods of honeybees, chewing off the heads, abdomen and legs, before taking the protein-rich thorax back to their own nest.