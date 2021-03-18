Murder Hornet Season Is Just Around The Corner

PA/t-mizo/Flickr

Scientists in the US and Canada are preparing for a ‘murder hornet’ season after spotting an increase in nests in recent weeks.

The Asian giant hornet is classified as a pest, largely because it attacks and kills pollinators like honey bees.

So far, the species, which originates in Asian countries such as China, Japan and Thailand, has been spotted in Washington and British Columbia.

Now, entomologists from US and Canada are teaming up to track down and destroy any nests in their countries.

Experts are keen to get rid of as many nests as possible, as quickly as possible, because the insects’ life cycle typically begins in April, when the queens emerge after a period of hibernation.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) said public cooperation in identifying hornet nests is key to their mission.

It said it will use orange juice and rice cooking wine to create traps for the hornets, while ‘citizen scientists’ can either use orange juice or a brown sugar-based bait.

‘Reports from the public have been critical for locating Asian giant hornets. Last year, half of the confirmed reports in Washington and all of the confirmed reports in British Columbia were from members of the public,’ it said in a statement.

Sven-Erik Spichiger, an entomologist at WSDA told CBS News: ‘This is not a species we want to tolerate here in the United States. The Asian giant hornet is not supposed to be here.’

Speaking on plans to eradicate the insects from the US, he said: ‘We may not get them all, but we will get as many as we can.’

Despite their ominous name, murder hornets don’t pose a significant threat to human life. While they can deliver painful stings, only people stung more than 10 times in a row should seek medical help.

However, they are a notorious predator of honeybees, killing an entire hive in a matter of hours.

Paul van Westendorp, a provincial apiarist at the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries described the hornets as ‘intimidating insects’ that are ‘an absolutely serious danger to our health and well-being’.

Efforts are also underway to try and determine where exactly the hornets came from. Spichiger said initial findings indicate that the hornets originated in South Korea, and are believed to have made their way to the US on cargo ships.

Anne LeBrun, a scientist at The US Department of Agriculture, told ABC News that they are not yet certain this is where they came from and are currently working to establish their origin.

