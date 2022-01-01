unilad
Advert

Mutant Goat Born With ‘Face Of A Human’ Seen As ‘Sign From God’

by : Tim Horner on : 01 Jan 2022 16:24

Warning: Distressing Content

Mutant Goat Born With 'Face Of A Human' Seen As 'Sign From God'SWNS

A farmer made a shocking discovery after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with what he described as the ‘face of a human’.

Advert

The ‘human baby-like offspring’ surprised locals in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha constituency of the north-eastern Indian state of Assam.

After farmer Shakar Das, 46, made the discovery, word spread around the village and photos of the baby kid went viral.

SWNS

Shankar said:

Advert

The neighbours rushed to our house. Everyone was left shocked by its appearance resembling a human baby.

The goat had already given birth to a kid. It was her second delivery. It has stunned me and the villagers as well.

SWNS

Unfortunately while the kid was born alive, it died shortly after.

In India, the birth of a deformed animal can be seen as a bad omen or bad luck.

Advert

‘In many areas, it’s considered as the warning,’ neighbour Rakesh Kumar said. ‘The people see the mutant births as the sign from God.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

It’s Bad Luck To Clean On New Year’s Day, So Don’t
Life

It’s Bad Luck To Clean On New Year’s Day, So Don’t

Coloured Tattoo Ink To Be Banned In The EU Imminently
News

Coloured Tattoo Ink To Be Banned In The EU Imminently

Kids Are Faking Positive Lateral Flow Tests Using Soft Drinks
News

Kids Are Faking Positive Lateral Flow Tests Using Soft Drinks

Betty White Dies Aged 99
Film and TV

Betty White Dies Aged 99

Tim Horner

Tim Horner is a senior social editor at UNILAD and not just because he was born in the 1980s. He graduated from University College Falmouth with a BA Journalism degree when the internet still consisted of Ceefax and Teletext and telephones were connected to the land.

Topics: Animals, Farm, India, Now

 