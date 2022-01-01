Mutant Goat Born With ‘Face Of A Human’ Seen As ‘Sign From God’
Warning: Distressing Content
A farmer made a shocking discovery after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with what he described as the ‘face of a human’.
The ‘human baby-like offspring’ surprised locals in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha constituency of the north-eastern Indian state of Assam.
After farmer Shakar Das, 46, made the discovery, word spread around the village and photos of the baby kid went viral.
Shankar said:
The neighbours rushed to our house. Everyone was left shocked by its appearance resembling a human baby.
The goat had already given birth to a kid. It was her second delivery. It has stunned me and the villagers as well.
Unfortunately while the kid was born alive, it died shortly after.
In India, the birth of a deformed animal can be seen as a bad omen or bad luck.
‘In many areas, it’s considered as the warning,’ neighbour Rakesh Kumar said. ‘The people see the mutant births as the sign from God.’
