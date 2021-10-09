unilad
Mysterious Squid-Like Creature ‘Larger Than A Human’ Spotted In Red Sea

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Oct 2021 16:00
A mysterious and enormous squid-like creature had been seen swimming about in the depths of the Northern Red Sea.

The creature, said to be ‘larger than a human’, was spotted by a team of marine biologists and filmmakers in September 2020, while looking at ‘a completely unexplored area’ some 2,800 feet (850 meters) below the surface.

The OceanX team, who ‘access the most unreachable parts of the ocean aboard the most advanced exploration and media vessel ever built’, had been investigating the remains of the sunken shipwreck Pella, when the creature made itself known.

Check it out below:

Speaking in a video detailing the extraordinary discovery, OceanX science program leader Mattie Rodrigue, stated that she would ‘never forget what happened next for as long as I live’:

All of a sudden, as we’re looking at the bow of the shipwreck, this massive creature comes into view, takes a look at the ROV [remotely operated vehicle] and curls its entire body around the bow of the wreck.

Mattie revealed that she and her team were left ‘frozen in absolute shock’ during the encounter. Thankfully, the vessel’s data systems captured an image of the fast-moving creature, allowing for further analysis.

As explained in the video, the team learned just last month that they had encountered ‘the giant form’ of the purpleback flying squid, a creature that would usually grow up to two feet in length.

This sighting occurred during the maiden voyage of OceanXplorer, an advanced research vessel complete with an autonomous underwater vehicle capable of exploring depths up to 19,685 feet.

Julia Banim

