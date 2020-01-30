Mystery Of ‘Stranger Things’ Three-Legged Sea Monster Solved

Our marine experts here at the Ocean Conservation Trust have taken a look at the video and without seeing the animal first hand it is of course tricky to identify 100%.

However, from what we can see, it does appear to be an underdeveloped skate. It’s always interesting to find unusual types of creatures that haven’t been seen before in the ocean and since only 5% of it has so far been explored, it’s likely that there are still many animals living there that we are yet to see or discover.

As an ocean conservation charity, it’s one of the many reasons we feel that it is so important to look after our ocean.