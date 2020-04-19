Napping Elephant Leaves Perfect Imprint Of Its Face In The Sand At Chester Zoo

Napping Elephant Leaves Perfect Imprint Of Its Face In The Sand Chester Zoo/Facebook

A young elephant managed to quite literally create a piece of art in his sleep when his face left a perfect imprint in the sand.

Chester Zoo in the UK welcomed Anjan the Asian elephant to their family nearly two years ago, and keepers have been keeping animal-lovers up to date with his antics ever since.

The zoo is currently closed to the public, but that hasn’t stopped staff sharing stories of what the animals are getting up to, with a recent post displaying Anjan’s lovely work of art.

At first glance, the picture could easily be mistaken for a real, intentional artistic creation because of its intricate detail, but it’s actually just the result of a sleepy elephant.

On Facebook, the zoo explained that elephants lie on their sides to sleep for around four hours a night, which is plenty of time for them to leave an imprint in the sand beneath.

The perfect outline could have been spoiled if Anjan moved in his sleep, or if he disturbed the image when getting up, but incredibly staff managed to snap a picture of the imprint before it was damaged.

Sharing the post online, Chester Zoo wrote:

Anjan the elephant makes quite the impression! This PERFECT IMPRINT was left in the sand where young Asian elephant, Anjan, had fallen asleep.

The image perfectly depicts Anjan’s ear, eye and wrinkly trunk, easily making it one of the best self-portraits I’ve ever seen in my life — human or otherwise.

Good work, Anjan!