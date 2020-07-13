National Park Warns Coronavirus Has Increased Poaching Activity

One of the current challenges facing the park, the local populations and the gorilla population is of course the impact of coronavirus. The park closed all tourism activities in March as a precaution to protect the gorilla population, but this meant the loss of 40% of the park’s overall revenue.

The lack of tourism and the squeeze on people’s livelihoods presents the threat of increased instability and the park is working tirelessly both to protect the gorilla population and the local communities and to continue making progress towards the goals of the Virunga Alliance, to create jobs and economic opportunities for local populations so that they too can benefit from the Park’s resources.