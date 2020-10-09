Nearly 1.2 Million Wild Animals Were Killed In US Last Year Using Taxpayers’ Money

wild animals PA Images

Almost 1.2 million wild animals were killed in the US last year using taxpayers’ money, as per newly released data.

The US Wildlife Services – a branch of the US Department of Agriculture – reportedly killed hundreds of black bears, wolves, and cougars, thousands of bobcats, foxes and prairie dogs, and tens of thousands of beavers.

On top of this, dozens of domestic animals – including both pets and livestock – were also found to have been killed or caught, shedding light on the indiscriminate nature of leghold traps, snares and various other methods used by federal agents to catch animals.

black bear Pixabay

Some of the animals killed were invasive species, which could harm ecosystems. However, it would appear that a significant number were in fact non-invasive species, culled with the primary aim of benefitting the agriculture industry in states such as Texas, Colorado, and Idaho.

Many conservationists have argue that such culls are often conducted using outdated data and unnecessarily inhumane methods.

The Center for Biological Diversity has strongly condemned the findings in this report, with carnivore conservation director, Collette Adkins, making the following statement:

Year after year Wildlife Services continues to needlessly kill wildlife, even though effective tools exist to prevent most conflicts. The scientific consensus is that killing carnivores like coyotes to benefit the livestock industry just leads to more conflicts and more killing. This taxpayer-funded slaughter needs to stop.

Cougar Pxhere

In 2019, Wildlife Services poisoned almost 8,200 animals with M-44 cyanide bombs. A total of 209 of these deaths are said to have been unintentional, including the deaths of a black bear, two dogs and dozens of foxes.

The use of M-44s by Wildlife Services agents has reportedly increased significantly since 2018, when M-44s were used to kill 6,579 animals.

Adkins said:

I’m sickened by the thought of intelligent and beautiful animals like wolves and mountain lions suffering and dying from poisons and in strangulation snares and cruel leghold traps. We’re doing everything we can to shut down the Wildlife Services program.

The programme has reportedly contributed towards declining populations amongst species such as gray wolves, Mexican wolves, black-footed ferrets, black-tailed prairie dogs during the first half of the twentieth century, and is impacting species recovery to this day.

Wolf Pixabay

Southern Rockies wildlife advocate for WildEarth Guardians, Chris Smith, said:

Wildlife Services is infamous for the scope and cruelty of its killing campaigns across the nation. To carry out such a horrific onslaught on native wildlife in the midst of a mass extinction event and a climate crisis, without any real knowledge of the impact, is utterly outrageous.

WildEarth Guardians are now suing the US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services over the body’s outdated wildlife-killing programme in New Mexico.

